The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO