Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Early Gains Again

Gold markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday again, as we continue to see a lot of resistance just above. At the end of the day, we started to hang about the 200-day EMA, an indicator that would cause quite a bit of attention to be paid to the market. As long as we are stuck between the 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA, it is difficult to get overly excited about this market one way or the other. If we can break above the highs of the last couple of days, then it is possible that we could go looking towards the $1835 level. That is an area that had been significant resistance previously, so it is worth paying close attention to it.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO