CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Early Gains Again

dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold markets rallied significantly early on Tuesday but gave up gains to form a less-than-impressive, shooting star-shaped candlestick. The 50-day EMA sits right in the middle of the week, and that suggests that there will be a lot of interest paid to this market. What is even more interesting is that...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Makes All-Time High

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied rather significantly during the course of the trading session to break above the top of a couple of shooting stars, which had formed on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a major breakout of resistance, and therefore I think we have much further to go. Now that we have made that move, it is very likely that the NASDAQ 100 will continue to see plenty of upward pressure. After all, the main drivers of the NASDAQ 100 are all of the “Wall Street darlings” that everybody else buys. In other words, think of Facebook, Amazon, and Facebook.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures reclaim the $1,800-an-ounce mark

Gold futures climbed Thursday to reclaim the $1,800 mark. Prices for the metal got a lift as third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data missed expectations, easing concerns of a quicker liftoff in U.S. interest rates, said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank. "Gold is widely seen as an inflation hedge, and rising inflation expectations should lend support to the price of precious metals." The GDP miss will help justify Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's arguments that "the economy is not in danger of overheating and interest rates will remain very accommodative for the foreseeable future." December gold rose $3.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,802.60 an ounce, the first most-active contract finish above $1,800 since Monday.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pullback from Crucial $85 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market showed itself to be somewhat resistant to break above the $85 level, but it is probably only a matter of time before we clear that psychologically important figure. We formed a shooting star on Monday, and since then it has held true. That being said, I think the real signal is either going to be on a pullback that shows signs of support, or a move above the shooting star that shows a blowout of the resistance.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Markets#Best Market#Us Dollar#Ema
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Hanging Just Above the 1.16 Level

The euro rallied a bit on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the 1.16 level. This is an area that has been important multiple times, and I think it is worth paying attention to as it remains a bit of a magnet for price. The euro continues to struggle against the US dollar in relation to so many of the other currencies that I follow, and it makes the euro look rather weak. If the US dollar suddenly takes off in strength, this will be one of the first places you see it happen.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pulls Back Through $60,000

Bitcoin pulled back on Wednesday to slice through the $60,000 level. That being said, the market is still very bullish, and I think it is only a matter of time before we see traders come back into the market and get involved in what has been a very bullish uptrend. We have gotten a little bit overdone, so a pullback makes sense. I have been suggesting that the $60,000 level could be supportive, but I also suggested that the $55,000 level might be an area of interest below there, as it is not only a consolidation area, but it is also an area where the 50-day EMA is reaching towards.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Respect Trend Line

The British pound fell significantly on Wednesday only to turn around and show signs of life again. This is a hammer that was preceded by a shooting star, and it does in fact suggest that we are trying to build up enough inertia to make a bigger move. I would point out that the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA both sit just below the current trading area, and on top of the 1.37 handle. Because of this, I think there is a certain amount of support underneath that is going to continue to push this market in an upward direction.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Grinding in Consolidative Pattern

Silver markets fluctuated on Wednesday as we continue to see plenty of noisy trading just below the 200-day EMA. Because of this, I think it is likely that we continue to see noisy behavior due to the fact that we are currently stuck between the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA indicators. The $25 level above is a major resistance barrier that if we were to break above it, the market would start to enter a longer-term “buy-and-hold” type of scenario.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: On Verge of Major Breakout

The Parisian CAC Index initially pulled back on Wednesday but found enough buyers underneath to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The €6800 level above has been a bit of a barrier, but it certainly looks as if the action over the last couple of days suggests that we are on the precipice of a breakout. On a daily close above the €6800 level, the market is likely to go looking towards the highs again near the €6900 level. Quite frankly, I think that area has a lot less in the way of resistance, and we are more than likely going to go towards €7000 which is a much more formidable psychology-driven barrier.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Early Morning Selloff Challenges Key Lower Range

The 74.9000 level has been broken lower in early trading today by the USD/INR which continues to demonstrate an ability to incrementally move in a bearish direction. The USD/INR has created swift surges in the short term and traders should be ready for volatile price action. It is advised that entry orders are used to make sure price fills meet expectations.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Climbing Higher Despite USD

Despite the recovery of the US dollar, gold is stabilizing around the psychological resistance level of $1800 as of this writing. This confirms what we mentioned in recent technical analyses, which is that gold has many factors to achieve gains, but the strength of the dollar prevents this from happening. Yesterday, the limited dollar weakness and lower Treasury yields increased the demand for the yellow metal as a safe haven. In the same performance, silver futures closed at $24.191 an ounce, while copper futures settled at $4.3895 a pound.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

DOGE/USD: Lightning Bolt Higher Causes Change of Perspective

DOGE/USD advanced abruptly in early trading this morning as it went from roughly 23-and-a-half cents to almost 33 cents in the blink of an eye. The surge of buying which clearly erupted this morning has caused a change of perspective via technical charts and likely in the mind of some analysts.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Gets Boost from Rate Hike Schedule

The Bank of Canada had an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, but the most important thing to take away from the meeting is that interest rate hikes may be coming quicker from Ottawa than originally anticipated. That being said, the US dollar is also struggling in general, and we have oil pushing it ever so higher over the longer term. With that being the case, it does make sense that we would see this pair continue to drop as the USD/CAD pair is in the process of forming a bit of a bearish flag.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls Need More Momentum

The GBP/USD pair's bullish attempts to complete its ascending channel lacks strong momentum, which explains the recent performance of the currency pair, which has settled around the 1.3725 support level. This performance can be linked to expectations of lower government borrowing requirements in the coming years. The cost of government bond financing has fallen in the wake of the budget announcement. The UK 10-year government bond yield fell by 10 basis points to 1.003%.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipation of US Growth Data

The US dollar pairs in the Forex market are looking to the announcement of the US economic growth rate today. Results that are stronger than expectations will raise expectations of an imminent tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Ahead of today's important events, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair has fluctuated in a range between the 113.38 support level and the 114.31 resistance level since the beginning of this week's trading. It settled around the 113.52 level at the time of writing the analysis. The US dollar is still the strongest with expectations of tightening the US central bank's policy, and the results of US economic data in the recent period gave those expectations more impetus.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Fails at Same Trendline Area

Gold markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday again, as we continue to see a lot of resistance just above. At the end of the day, we started to hang about the 200-day EMA, an indicator that would cause quite a bit of attention to be paid to the market. As long as we are stuck between the 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA, it is difficult to get overly excited about this market one way or the other. If we can break above the highs of the last couple of days, then it is possible that we could go looking towards the $1835 level. That is an area that had been significant resistance previously, so it is worth paying close attention to it.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Breakout in Sign of Strength

The FTSE 100 has broken out during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a little bit of a push to the upside. All things being equal, we are above the 7200 level, which of course is a very bullish sign. That was the top of the previous consolidation range, so if we were to continue, the “measured move” suggests that we could go looking towards the 7600 level. The 7600 level is just the initial target though, because quite frankly this is a market that is in a major uptrend. That should continue to be the case going forward, so therefore I think at this point in time dips will more than likely offer plenty of value the people are willing to take advantage of.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Fight to the Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers underneath and push to the upside. With that being the case, the market is very likely to continue seeing massive amounts of value underneath, as the supply issue continues to be a major problem.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy