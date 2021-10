The NASDAQ 100 has rallied rather significantly during the course of the trading session to break above the top of a couple of shooting stars, which had formed on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a major breakout of resistance, and therefore I think we have much further to go. Now that we have made that move, it is very likely that the NASDAQ 100 will continue to see plenty of upward pressure. After all, the main drivers of the NASDAQ 100 are all of the “Wall Street darlings” that everybody else buys. In other words, think of Facebook, Amazon, and Facebook.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO