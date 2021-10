Bitcoin pulled back on Wednesday to slice through the $60,000 level. That being said, the market is still very bullish, and I think it is only a matter of time before we see traders come back into the market and get involved in what has been a very bullish uptrend. We have gotten a little bit overdone, so a pullback makes sense. I have been suggesting that the $60,000 level could be supportive, but I also suggested that the $55,000 level might be an area of interest below there, as it is not only a consolidation area, but it is also an area where the 50-day EMA is reaching towards.

