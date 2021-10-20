CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all

By DOUG ALDEN - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Once again, in a key spot in October,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
NJ.com

World Series 2021: Astros’ Jose Altuve hits Game 2 home run thanks to help from Mr. October

When Mr. October speaks, people listen. That includes the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. New York Yankees Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson helped Altuve’s bat come alive in Game 2 of the World Series, with the second baseman hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Astros' appearance makes World Series must-miss TV

Don’t watch the World Series. I won’t. Not one pitch. The presence of the Houston Astros guarantees that. There was a good chance I wouldn’t watch, anyway. MLB stinks for many reasons, not least that efficiency has quashed entertainment and robbed baseball of action and romance. But Houston cheated, most...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alcs#Ap#The Boston Red Sox
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox have some tough decisions ahead of them

The season is over for the Boston Red Sox, and after bouncing back from a last-place finish to make a run deep into October, the team now faces a pivotal offseason. The club is much closer to championship contention than anyone would have guessed, but the team also faces some big decisions. Here are a few of the biggest choices looming on the horizon:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
NESN

Here Are Red Sox-Astros Pitching Matchups For ALCS Games 1 And 2

Both the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros have shared what their starting rotation will look like for the first two games of the upcoming American League Championship Series. So what should we expect from Games 1 and 2?. Alex Cora revealed Thursday that Chris Sale will get the...
MLB
KATC News

Siri sparks Astros; Houston evens series at 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):. Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.
MLB
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers hit grand slams as Boston Red Sox even ALCS with 9-5 win over Astros in Game 2; Nathan Eovaldi goes 5 ⅓ innings

HOUSTON -- The Red Sox evened the ALCS in grand fashion Saturday afternoon in Houston. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers hit grand slams in back-to-back innings to start the game and the Red Sox beat the Astros, 9-5, in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park. Boston became the first team ever to hit two grand slams in a postseason game and drew the series to 1-1 after a hard-fought loss in Game 1.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy