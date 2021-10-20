CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Killing spree triggers fear, memory of dark past in Kashmir

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Kashmiri Hindu activist was listening to religious hymns on his cellphone when he was...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

6 combatants, 2 workers killed in fresh violence in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India- (AP) — Assailants fatally shot two non-local workers in two targeted attacks in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday night, police said, days after five people were killed in a similar fashion in the disputed region. The killing comes hours after police said government forces killed four suspected militants in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Attack kills 2 civilians in Kashmir, amid rise in violence

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two civilians were shot dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir late on Sunday, police said, in what authorities described as a militant attack. The region has witnessed a major uptick in violence targeting Indian civilians who hail from outside of the disputed Himalayan region. Police have blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Killing Spree#Kashmiri#Srinagar#Ap#Hindu#Indian
IBTimes

India Fears Taliban Fallout In Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts,...
INDIA
Derrick

3 years after Bulger's killing: No charges, still questions

BOSTON (AP) — He was one of the most infamous criminals to ever be killed behind bars. And investigators narrowed in on suspects immediately after his shocking slaying in a West Virginia prison. Yet three years later, no one has been charged in the beating death of murderous Boston crime...
BOSTON, PA
Derrick

US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. The badly beaten body of a wealthy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Man jailed for repeated attacks on baby

A man who repeatedly attacked a baby over "100 days" of misery has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years. William McAslan, 40, left the child with horrific injuries due to his apparent "hatred" of him. He later complained about "all the troubled caused" when the baby had to be taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Babysitter questions whether it was wrong to call police on children’s mother who failed to return home

A babysitter has questioned whether she was wrong to call the police on a mother who failed to return home when she said she would.The anonymous 28-year-old recounted the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that she has worked for the family in question before, as it is “easy money,” but “the mom is never home on time”.According to the OP [original poster], she eventually started pressing the mother to share what time she would be home after the lack of information “made it impossible to get anything done on the weekends”.However, despite...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy