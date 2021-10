Bye weeks are a necessary evil for fantasy managers. There will probably never be a perfect system that allows for byes to come at a reasonable time for the players and coaches AND doesn't create a headache for fantasy owners, but the current 4-6-2-4-4-2-2-4-4 setup (or some variation of it) over a nine-week period isn't great for anyone. Among many other questions that could be asked, how does giving 25 percent of the teams a week off after at least 12 consecutive games (byes in Weeks 13-14, in other words) to begin the season help the product or the teams?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO