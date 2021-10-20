CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Coal Rally Halts in China as Government Issues Warnings

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- A spectacular rally in coal futures in China hit an abrupt halt as the government began a policy blitz intended to tame prices and ease the nation’s power crisis. The most-active thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange traded 4.4% lower Wednesday, after plunging...

za.investing.com

investing.com

China’s Economic Planning Body Says Coal Prices Could Fall More

(Bloomberg) -- Coal prices in China have room for further declines, the country’s supreme economic planner said on its official Wechat account on Friday, citing a recent survey it conducted on production costs. Futures prices in Zhengzhou tumbled. The prelimanary result showed the production costs of coal are much lower...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference

China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow China, the world's top emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that cause global warming, formally submitted its goals Thursday. The highly-anticipated announcement includes targets previously established in speeches by President Xi Jinping and domestic policy documents.China says it aims to reach peak emissions of carbon dioxide — which is produced mainly through burning coal, oil and natural gas for transportation, electric power and manufacturing — “before 2030.” The country is aiming for...
CHINA
KTLA

G20 leaders to confront fuel and utility prices, other economic woes

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to […]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Railroads#Yuan#Thermal Coal#China National Radio#China Coal Resource
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
ECONOMY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China Coal Futures Plunge Again as Government Plans Price Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Coal futures in China extended a plunge as the nation’s government considers new limits on prices to help ease an energy crisis, along with a call on miners to lift output. The most-active thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell as much as 9.7% Thursday to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
AFP

US bans China Telecom over national security concerns

The United States on Tuesday banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing "significant" national security concerns, further straining already tense relations between the superpowers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States. 
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

Coal has come back to the global energy market in a fashion that very few could have anticipated – on the back of a massive energy crunch, the consequences of which span across continents. Also, there could not have been a worse time for coal making a return, literally weeks before the much-anticipated COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. China, the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, has played a major role in driving thermal coal prices higher. Despite gas making substantial headway over the past decade, coal still accounts for 60% of China’s electricity generation. Hence, in order to curb the coal price surge, China has decided to act before import economics starts to damage the profitability of utilities. The past couple of weeks have seen gas prices cool off a bit. Europe’s TTF month-ahead benchmark lost some €30 per MWh from its peak of €116 per MWh (the equivalent of $40 per mmBtu) attained on October 05, yet it is still six times higher year-on-year (throughout Q4 2020 they traded around €15-17 per MWh). This means that European gas-to-coal switching is here to stay for most of H1 next year at least and presuming that the overall dearth of natural gas is to continue over the upcoming months, the profitability of coal might become a year-long phenomenon. Gas futures would seem to corroborate this picture as it is only in Q2 2022 that they suddenly drop below the €80 per MWh, currently assumed at around €45 per MWh. Asian spot LNG prices remain unseasonally elevated, with recent trades already flirting with the 40 per mmBtu mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Will China’s New Covid Outbreak Halt The Oil Price Rally?

China put more than 35,000 residents in a northern county on lockdown as of Monday to contain a new COVID flare-up in the country – a development which the oil market is ignoring so far as overall bullish sentiment prevails. In a bid to quickly contain a fresh outbreak in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjosephpost.com

Brazil partially halting beef production over China export ban

Brazil is partially halting beef production intended for China while waiting on China to lift an export ban. Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry made the announcement while claiming China is taking too long to lift the ban. The suspension started on September 4 when Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of mad cow...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Electricity cutbacks in China as price of coal soars

A growing list of commodities and essentials in short supply are being experienced by consumers, as well as businesses, with the disruption chiefly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortages in China are wide ranging and include fewer toy items for export, paper, edibles, textile products, and also reductions in supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

