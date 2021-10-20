CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mycotoxin Binders Market Expected To increased at around 3.4% CAGR By 2021 to 2031

 9 days ago

The global mycotoxin binders market is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Increased consumption of meat and seafood products has triggered demand for animal feed additives, globally. Farmers are investing in industrial agriculture, which benefits demand for animal feed...

Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2020-2030). Dry eye syndrome results in irritated and burning eyes due to lack of tear production and...
Body Mist Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2028: States Fact.MR

A recently released Fact.MR report on body mist market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2018-2028. Several dynamics influencing the body mist market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting body mist market growth. The Fact.MR report also provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape of body mist market to direct its readers towards implementing and devising well-informed decisions.
Advanced Threshers Market is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 3.3% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Advanced Threshers to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Growing Consumption in Cosmetics and Animal Feed Segments to Bolster Phycocyanin Market Demand: Fact.MR Report

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Phycocyanin Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Phycocyanin over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Manufacturers are channelizing efforts on production of phycocyanin...
Global Black Fungus Extract Market to be Driven by Rising Pharmaceuticals Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Black Fungus Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global black fungus extract, assessing the market based on its segments like form, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Caprylic Acid Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled "Global Caprylic Acid Market Research Report 2021" to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Caprylic Acid market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report covers the initial and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market and offers key insights into the remuneration condition in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also offers key insights into production and consumption ratio, import/export, supply and demand patterns, market share, market size, and revenue growth. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.
Chemical Licensing Market Companies, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

Global research report called Chemical Licensing Market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Chemical Licensing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Split Air Conditioning Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Samsung Electronics, Midea, Panasonic

The latest update on Global Split Air Conditioning Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Split Air Conditioning, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 100 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Lennox International Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation & Sharp Corporation.
Video Game Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $317.17 Billion by 2028

The global Video Game Market size is expected to reach USD 317.17 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in per capita income, rise in interest in video games, and increase in usage of smartphones and consoles are key factors fueling market revenue growth. Games have become an important part of social and entertainment fabric in various countries across the globe and adoption of various gaming platforms is propelling market revenue growth.
The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations' and businesses' activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
The Peptone Market To Sail Through Innovation-Based Turbulence

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a...
Technical Textiles Market sales are expected to rise at 4.7% with shipments reaching nearly 37,872 KT in 2021

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand of overall technical textiles market grew by 2.50% CAGR in 2016-2020. Overall market valuation is expected to reach US$ 183 Bn with total sales of 37,872.2 KT in 2021. Owing to increasing demand for technical textiles in agriculture and apparel industry, the market is forecast to grow at 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.
Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Personalized Wearable Exoskeleton Market Growth - FactMR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Internet Retailing to Offer Better Profit Margins for Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The rising awareness for microbiome cosmetic products has augmented the growth of the...
Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market to be Driven by Growing Awareness Regarding the Disease in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumour market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment type, indication, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
On-the-go Breakfast Products Market is expected to reach US$ 1,500 Mn by 2021 end, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to 2019 - 2026

According to a recent study, Future Market Insights projects that the global for on-the-go breakfast products market will rise at 4.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, reaching US$ 1,853.2 million by the end of 2026. In the report, titled "On-the-go Breakfast Products Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2026," Future Market Insights estimates that moderate consumption of on-the-go breakfast products in the world is factored by low consumer awareness. While the convenience in consuming & manufacturing packaged food products favours the growth in popularity of on-the-go breakfast products, a majority of consumers are likely to be less aware of the benefits of replacing regular breakfasts with such products.
Gaming Gadgets Market to rise at 8.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest analysis forecasts that the global gaming gadgets market will expand at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2021 and 2031. Increasing adoption of smartphones and integration of novel technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and...
Core Banking Solutions Market Size, Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

Global research report called Core Banking Solutions market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Core Banking Solutions market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Core Banking Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
