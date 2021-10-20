CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Adoption of High Power Industrial Burners Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2031

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global high power industrial burners market is projected to be valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Compact design, quite operation, coupled with low capital cost are the prime reasons adding...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Oil & Gas Logistics Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Oil & Gas Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Oil & Gas Logistics market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Oil & Gas Logistics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

In Situ Hybridization Market worth $1.3 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "In situ Hybridization (ISH) Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the global In Situ Hybridization Market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
CANCER
atlantanews.net

The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The Actinic Prurigo Treatment Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations' and businesses' activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Core Banking Solutions Market Size, Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

Global research report called Core Banking Solutions market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Core Banking Solutions market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Core Banking Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Caprylic Acid Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled "Global Caprylic Acid Market Research Report 2021" to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Caprylic Acid market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report covers the initial and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market and offers key insights into the remuneration condition in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also offers key insights into production and consumption ratio, import/export, supply and demand patterns, market share, market size, and revenue growth. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Video Game Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $317.17 Billion by 2028

The global Video Game Market size is expected to reach USD 317.17 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in per capita income, rise in interest in video games, and increase in usage of smartphones and consoles are key factors fueling market revenue growth. Games have become an important part of social and entertainment fabric in various countries across the globe and adoption of various gaming platforms is propelling market revenue growth.
VIDEO GAMES
atlantanews.net

Gaming Gadgets Market to rise at 8.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest analysis forecasts that the global gaming gadgets market will expand at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2021 and 2031. Increasing adoption of smartphones and integration of novel technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Personalized Wearable Exoskeleton Market Growth - FactMR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Chemical Licensing Market Companies, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

Global research report called Chemical Licensing Market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Chemical Licensing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
atlantanews.net

Global Black Fungus Extract Market to be Driven by Rising Pharmaceuticals Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Black Fungus Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global black fungus extract, assessing the market based on its segments like form, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Growing Consumption in Cosmetics and Animal Feed Segments to Bolster Phycocyanin Market Demand: Fact.MR Report

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Phycocyanin Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Phycocyanin over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Manufacturers are channelizing efforts on production of phycocyanin...
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Overstock CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Weathering Supply Chain Constraints

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
atlantanews.net

Internet Retailing to Offer Better Profit Margins for Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The rising awareness for microbiome cosmetic products has augmented the growth of the...
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Refrigerated Transport Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity, Business Boosting Strategies and Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global refrigerated transport market was estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to reach 23.1 Billion by the year 2027. Refrigerated transport is associated with temperature-controlled and conditioned freight shipment of perishable food items that include fruits & vegetables, dairy products, confectionery, seafood, fish, and meat. The temperature-controlled system is designed intellectually to keep the food stored within it for longer. An increasing number of small and large food chains across the globe, coupled with the growing Hotel and Restaurant sector, especially across developing economies, are projected to foster the demand for frozen food (raw materials) which is further expected to drive the growth of global refrigerated transport market during the foreseeable years.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market to be Driven by Growing Awareness Regarding the Disease in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumour market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment type, indication, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

