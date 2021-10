Click here to read the full article. The Fashion Institute of Technology has established the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program. Fisch, former chairman and chief executive officer of Rue21, is also an award-winning author of “Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer,” and FIT Foundation director.More from WWDArrivals At The FIT Graduates ShowInside Brandon Blackwood's Fall 2022 Collection and First Virtual Fashion ShowVivienne Westwood Bridal Fall 2021 The program, which includes a $300,000 gift and an intergenerational mentoring strategy, features an award for entrepreneurial excellence, thesis project grants, and graduate scholarships for students in FIT’s Fashion Design MFA and...

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO