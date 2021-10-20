Jesse Dale Atkinson

Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
Oklahoma carried out its first execution in more than six years on Thursday. John Marion Grant, 60, died by lethal injection after the Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court's stay of his execution. Agence France-Presse reported that journalists who witnessed the execution told a news conference Grant vomited and...
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) —New York City firefighters held a massive protest Thursday outside the home of Mayor Bill De Blasio. “We are citizens of the United States of the America,” one protester shouted. Another protester said, “These men and women who took that oath to the citizens of New...
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought in the biggest names in Democratic politics to come to his aid in Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race: Obama, Harris, Abrams, Biden (both Joe and Jill). Republican Glenn Youngkin, meanwhile, is campaigning with ... Glenn Youngkin. The GOP candidate, a newcomer...
The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
