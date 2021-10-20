Prep volleyball: Trojans edge Mount Pleasant in five

Fairfield senior Mallory Lyon (12) leaps up to record a kill at the net during high school volleyball action on Thursday at the Fairfield High School Gymnasium. Scott Jackson/The Courier

FAIRFIELD – One week after spoiling Mount Pleasant's bid for a perfect run to the Southeast Conference tournament title, the Fairfield High School volleyball team handed the Panthers a loss that was even more devastating.

Macy Rayburn took a pass from Maya Lane and drove home the winning point, clinching a thrilling five-set win for the Trojans over the Panthers in a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal that literally came down to the wire. Rayburn's fourth kill closed out a 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 postseason victory in the latest chapter of the long time rivalry between the Southeast Conference opponents.

"We knew Mount Pleasant would want revenge, but I don't think last week's match would have changed the level of intensity," Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish said. "It's Mount Pleasant and it doesn't take much for these kids to get up for a Mount Pleasant-Fairfield volleyball match."

Rayburn clinched the opening game of the match with a kill as Fairfield scored three of the final four points after the Panthers tied the opening set at 22-22. Regan Seberg used an early service run to help Mount Pleasant jump out to an early lead as the Panthers held on late to even the match with a 25-23 win of their own in the second game.

Fairfield controlled the pivotal third set of the match. Mallory Lyon set the tone at the net, driving consecutive kills during a late run that set up the Trojans for a 25-19 win clinched on an ace serve by Maddie Jones.

Fairfield appeared poised to close out the match in four sets, opening a five-point lead. Kenna Lamm, however, led the Panthers on a late comeback clinching a match-extending and season-extending win in the fourth game as the 25-23 victory sent the teams to a fifth and decisive set.

The final set went back and forth until a four-point run by the Trojans, including three points won at the net by Maya Lane, helped Fairfield open a 13-9 lead. The Panthers again answered, scoring four straight points including an ace serve by Jacara Ivey and a tying kill by Lamm left each team within two straight points of winning the match.

Jones, who finished with a team-leading 27 assists, set up Fairfield for the tiebreaking point in the fifth and final set. After Mount Pleasant (20-15) used the final timeout of the match, the Trojans won a long rally to put the postseason win away on Rayburn's winner that found the floor to clinch the thrilling victory.

"I think our girls are realizing that the season is almost over," Drish said. "There's only a few more matches left, potentially, so we might as well use up whatever we have left and have some fun doing it."

Fairfield (13-19) will head to sixth-ranked Oskaloosa (29-4) for the Class 4A, Region 3 semifinals on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will face either seventh-ranked Pella (28-9) or No. 13 Indianola (26-14) on Tuesday for the regional title with a trip to the Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament on the line.