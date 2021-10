The dramatic video of a daring rescue operation of a mother and her child from a raging waterfall in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state has gone viral on social media.The video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, shows a woman clutching her child while balancing herself against a rock next to the Anaivari Muttal waterfall, a tourist spot near the state’s Salem district.A crowd gathered on the opposite side can be seen shouting instructions to the woman in the Tamil language to not jump.Rescue officials from the state’s forest department reached the spot and are seen in...

