Southern Lee saw a lot of plays like this on Monday, with Lee County’s Kaitlyn Spivey (13) getting the ball past their defense to the tune of 15 kills and five aces. However, Southern’s Graysen Ellis (11) and Kirsten Rosser (17), shown here in last week’s match, and their teammates got the last laugh on Monday. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Bragging rights in Lee County for this volleyball season will live on the southside.

Four days after meeting in the regular-season finale, Southern Lee and Lee County met again in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, and the result was another straight-set victory for the Cavaliers, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.