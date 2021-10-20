CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars prevail in shootout for rare win over Penguins

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Alexander Radulov scored the deciding goal in a shootout Tuesday to give the visiting Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Radulov, the last of six shooters, froze Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry by holding onto the puck, then crossed him up with a backhander to seal the win.

Joe Pavelski also beat Jarry in the shootout. Jeff Carter was the only Penguins shooter to beat Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby.

Michael Raffl scored a regulation goal for Dallas, and Holtby made 27 saves through regulation and overtime.

John Marino scored for Pittsburgh, which had won five straight games between the clubs, although the teams had not met since Oct. 26, 2019.

Jarry had 28 saves going into the shootout.

In an evenly played game with strong defense, tight checking and discipline on both sides, there were no power plays.

The Stars opened the scoring with 9.7 seconds left in the first period. Radek Faksa, from above the left circle, got a pass through to Raffl in the opposite circle. Raffl’s one-timer from the dot beat Jarry short side for his second goal.

The assist gave Faksa a team-high fourth point.

The Penguins tied it at 5:26 of the second period. Marino, a defenseman, pinched in to the low slot. He pounced on a rebound of a shot by Brock McGinn and lofted the puck past Holtby’s left arm for his first goal to make it 1-1.

Pittsburgh led in shots 16-14 after two periods.

Jarry made a sharp save about two minutes into the third, squeezing his pads to stop Alexander Radulov on a Dallas two-on-one.

The only penalties in the contest came at 9:28 of the third, with Dallas’ Luke Glendening and Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker each drawing a roughing minor, but neither team capitalized on the four-on-four.

The Penguins’ announced attendance in their second game of the season at PPG Paints Arena was 16,450, short of the 18,387 capacity. That ended their home sellout streak at 633 games, which included the regular season and playoffs and dated to Feb. 14, 2007.

--Field Level Media

RELATED PEOPLE
