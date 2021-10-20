CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov scores twice, helps halt Avalanche

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rib3s_0cWjWiQU00

EditorsNote: official scoring updates: changes to “24 saves” in 4th graf and “34 saves” in 8th graf; changes to “Kuznetsov” in 11th graf

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season and added an assist to lift the host Washington Capitals to a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Kuznetsov has recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 11 career encounters against the Avalanche.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin celebrated playing in his 1,200th career NHL game by scoring into an empty net late in the third period.

Defenseman Nick Jensen collected a goal and an assist, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd also tallied and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves in his season debut for the Capitals.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist and Mikko Rantanen and Darren Helm also scored for Colorado, which opened its three-game road trip with a second straight loss.

Nathan MacKinnon assisted on Rantanen’s first goal of the season late in the third period. MacKinnon was making his season debut after missing the team’s first two games while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

An unmarked Mantha cleaned up a loose puck on the doorstep to give Washington a 3-2 lead with 5:13 remaining in the second period. Mantha’s goal was his first of the season and the 100th of his career.

Kuznetsov doubled the advantage just under two minutes later after unleashing a sharp wrist shot from the right circle that sailed over the blocker of Darcy Kuemper (34 saves).

Dowd cleaned up a rebound for a goal 39 seconds into the third period.

The Capitals opened the scoring 6:15 into the first period. Defenseman John Carlson’s stretch pass found Kuznetsov, who split defensemen Cale Makar and Ryan Murray before sliding the puck between Kuemper’s pads.

Kuznetsov turned the puck over in the neutral zone 7 1/2 minutes later, and Compher used his body position to fend him off and beat Samsonov for his second goal of the season, a short-handed tally.

Jensen gave Washington a 2-1 lead just over three minutes later after converting a three-on-one rush. Jensen executed a give-and-go with fellow defenseman Dmitry Orlov before beating Kuemper over his right shoulder for his first goal of the season.

Helm converted a nifty centering pass from Logan O’Connor to forge a tie at 2-2 at 3:12 of the second period.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Avalanche Opens First Road Trip at Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche opens its first road trip of the season against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at Capital One Arena.J.T. Compher had a goal and one assist, Nazem Kadri added two helpers and Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avs in a 5-3 loss to the St.
NHL
NBC Washington

Tom Wilson Says Evgeny Kuznetsov Has ‘Rekindled That Joy for the Game'

Wilson says Kuznetsov has 'rekindled that joy for the game' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through three games, Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in points with six, but he's not alone. Tied with him is, surprisingly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, a player who many expected to be traded in the offseason. And yet, thus far he is playing at a level we have only seen from him sporadically since 2018.
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals Will Be a Dangerous Team if Kuznetsov Continues Producing

The Washington Capitals needed Evgeny Kuznetsov to get back to form. The center has been struggling the past two seasons, partially due to self-inflicted issues. With center depth a concern to start 2021-22, Kuznetsov has quickly relieved any anxiety from the team and fan base with his production thus far. If he maintains this level of play, the Capitals are once again a dangerous squad.
NHL
chatsports.com

Capitals vs. Avalanche Recap: Caps Bury Avalanche In 6-3 Win

The Washington Capitals have not faced the Colorado Avalanche since February 13, 2020 in Denver, but that all changes tonight. Here’s how the Caps are lining up:. Samsonov— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 19, 2021. Connor McMichael makes his season debut tonight, centering the third line between Conor Sheary and T.J....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to Capitals

After Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at the hand of the Washington Capitals, the Colorado Avalanche fall to 1-2-0 and extend their frustrating start to the season. Although Nathan MacKinnon made his season debut after being kept out of the first two games by COVID-19 protocol, the team failed to capitalize on the return of their offensive talisman. Although it’s too early to draw any sweeping conclusions, several alarming trends have emerged. Now, here are three takeaways and observations from Colorado’s latest disappointing loss.
NHL
Marie Evening News

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0) face the Washington Capitals (1-0-1) Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Capitals odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche opened with a...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Top 3 studs against Avalanche

The Washington Capitals got a 6-3 win on Tuesday night over the Colorado Avalanche to conclude their homestand on a mile high note. They secured at least a point in all three contests and won two of them. The Caps will travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils tomorrow night in their second Metropolitan Division matchup of the season.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin hot as Caps visit Devils

Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals look to continue their strong start when they visit the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. Kuznetsov had two goals and an assist in Washington's 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and has six points in three games. It is very early, but...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Nick Jensen
Person
Logan O'connor
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Ilya Samsonov
NBC Washington

Can Evgeny Kuznetsov Be the Caps' Secret Weapon on the Penalty Kill?

Can Kuznetsov be a secret weapon on Caps' penalty kill? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Evgeny Kuznetsov played a huge role on special teams Saturday and scored to spark the Capitals' comeback against the Calgary Flames. It did not come on the power play, however, but on the penalty kill.
NHL
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche halted 3-1 in loss to Vegas Golden Knights

Tonight’s game featured two contenders both in search of some early season momentum to help turn their slow starts around. The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights have also both endured their share of adversity with players missing in the lineup but have to push through and bank points regardless of who is available. These reasons are why this game felt more important than any single game in October of a long season should, Unfortunately the Avalanche could only manage scoring one goal and fell 3-1 to Vegas and a 2-4 record on the year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Colorado Avalanche
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy