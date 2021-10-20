Region seeing lowest COVID-19 rates since July

The region is seeing its lowest COVID-19 incidence rates since the end of July, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department Tuesday.

GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the seven-county region is finally heading in the right direction, although that does not mean that the pandemic is over quite yet.

“Nearly all trends are heading in positive directions; new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations have all been decreasing. We are seeing the same trend in national and world data as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, GRDHD reported an average number of 74.6 new cases each day for the district, down significantly from Friday’s report of 91.1.

In Daviess County, incidence rates reported Tuesday were at 34.48 new cases a day per a population of 100,000, also down from Friday’s report of 42.64.

Horton said, however, the community still needs to continue practicing mitigation efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

“The risk is not completely gone yet. We are still considered an area with high transmission and our basic advice remains the same,” he said.

All but two counties still remain in the critical zone for rate of spread at an incidence rate of 25 cases per day or higher per a population of 100,000.

Union County sits at a rate of 16.89 new cases a day and Henderson at 21.49.

GRDHD continues recommending vaccination, masking and social distancing.

Currently, 55.5% of the entire population of Daviess County has received a vaccination.

The number of patients within the Owensboro Health system with COVID-19 has also declined significantly, with a total of 42 patients reported throughout the system’s three facilities Monday evening in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients ever reported at the hospital at one time was 85 on Sept. 21.

At OH Regional Hospital, there were a total of 38 patients in total, 14 in critical care and 11 intubated.

The majority of hospitalizations related to the virus continue to be seen in unvaccinated individuals, according to OH.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is beginning to decline at Owensboro Health hospitals, as well as across the state,” OH said in a statement. “We welcome this news, as it will take a lot of pressure off our health care workers and health system. We strongly encourage everyone to continue working together to lower the numbers.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at OH, visit OwenboroHealth.org/Vaccine.

