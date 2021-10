Liberal competed at the 6A regional meet this Saturday at Wichita East. Liberal had the girls up in the first race that came away with 3 individuals runners making it to the state meet. Leading the pack once again was Daniela Cerda who would finish 5th with a time of 20:47. Next to follow behind her for the team was freshman Isabela Gutierrezwith a time of 22:02 to place 16th. Hallie West would round out the girls who qualified for state at 18th place with a time of 22:19.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO