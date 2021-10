The Sacramento Kings enter this 2021-22 NBA season with the positive mindset that they can finally end their 15-year playoff drought. They have taken steps in the right direction the last couple of years, particularly with regards to their draft picks of Tyrese Haliburton from 2020 and Davion Mitchell in 2021. The emergence of D’Aaron Fox as a real star and his continued growth should only bode well for Sacramento, while the team continues to establish continuity with its current roster.

