Sarkodie, Offset Jim & ALEMEDA: Best Songs of the Week

By Donna-Claire Chesman
DJBooth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. International Afrobeats superstars Sarkodie, Zlatan, and Rexxie come together for the aptly titled “VIP,”...

Vibe

Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 5 Best New Songs

As you may have already realized, your Paste Music pals are trying something a bit different this week, narrowing our best new song picks down to only five, instead of the usual 10. But while the quantity has changed, the quality remains the same. U.K. buzz band Black Country, New Road led the way this week with “Chaos Space Marine,” the aptly titled lead track from their forthcoming sophomore album, while new Mick Jenkins and Snail Mail singles also jumped right out of our speakers. We give you all five below.
MUSIC
kq2.com

Adele's best songs for every mood

We know it seems like most of Adele's music is about heartbreak, but that's just because she does it so well. The release of her new single "Easy On Me" has us back in our feelings (thank you, Adele). With lyrics like "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me," she is rolling in the deep once again.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

12 Best Songs of Week: Cate Le Bon, Imarhan, Elbow, Snail Mail, and More

Welcome to the 39th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a blockbuster week for new songs, although the week’s biggest song (Adele’s “Easy On Me”) didn’t make the list. But “Easy On Me” did set the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history, so Adele will be fine. This week we have a supersized Top 12 and a solid honorable mentions list.
MUSIC
momjunction.com

List Of 20 Best Rock Songs For Kids To Listen

The drum roll, the effect of the electric guitar, and the catchy lyrics of rock songs can make every child tap their feet. Welcome to the world of rock and roll!. There’s a huge collection of rock songs that have been trending over the years and entertaining everyone. Right from The Beatles to Pink Floyd and Queen, there are some popular rock songs for kids that you may enjoy too.
THEATER & DANCE
Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

This past week has been filled with stellar music releases and if you haven't gotten around to listening to everything or don't really know where to start, don't fret, because Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50 is back. Our biweekly playlist packs all the best new tunes curated just for you so you don't miss a beat.
MUSIC
DJBooth

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

CDQ — Vibes and Lifestyle. CDQ is one of Nigerian rap’s biggest names. Since his 2018 sophomore album Ibile Mugabe, he dropped a 2020 EP, See The Queue, helmed by the rowdy single “Could Have Been Worse.” Two singles followed, both leaning into the street-hop sound for which CDQ has been awarded. A decorated veteran of the game, CDQ’s latest Vibes and Lifestyle, does not take itself too seriously as the artist teams up with Wande Coal, Masterkraft, and more to deliver a soundtrack to enjoying the finer things under the sun.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Essence

Frank Ocean 10 Best Songs, Ranked

Frank Ocean speaks to matters of the heart like few others. Through his music, he explains his relationship with his emotions and the effect they have on others, spinning tales of love, hedonism and external complexities. With the braggadocio of a new rapper and the gentility of a butterfly’s wing fluttering against a check, Ocean takes fresh lovers to the mountaintops and crushed exes into the caverns of solitude.
MUSIC
#Audiomack World#Alemeda#Shoreline Mafia#Sweet Sour#Mali#Pro Era
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Jim Delivers New Project "Rich Off The Pack"

Offset Jim's buzz came organically to him. From the streets of the West Coast to clubs across the world, his nonchalant, lazy flow details the reality of the streets as easily as he speaks to the success of his career. Over the past few months, he's unloaded several new singles...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival Lineup: Lil Baby, SZA, Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire (!), More

Travis Scott has unveiled the lineup for his third annual Astroworld Festival, taking place in his Houston hometown on Nov. 5-6, and like the rapper himself, it’s far-reaching and full of surprises, ranging from Lil Baby and SZA to Bad Bunny and Tame Impala to Earth Wind & Fire. Along with founder and headliner Scott, the full lineup — curated by Scott himself — for the festival, which takes place at Houston’s NRG Park, appears below. Scott has also released a limited number of additional tickets to the event, which are on sale now at AstroworldFest.com. The full music lineup is listed...
MUSIC
DJBooth

Chavo Is Ready to Shine

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Chavo’s music carries the same energy as the mob movies he grew up watching. The flexes and threats might grab attention first, but closer examination reveals an artist that prioritizes humor and wit in his art. “Michigan,” Chavo’s biggest song to date, spotlights this duality as he casually raps over a beat that sounds like a heated Pokémon battle. As one of the foremost members of SossHouse, an independent record label headed by Pi’erre Bourne, Chavo’s self-described “high class, luxury trap, relaxed” style of rap blends easily with the super producer’s ingenious beats.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

The 6 Best Hardy Songs, So Far

Hardy, whose given name is Michael Hardy, has risen up the country music ranks quickly within the past two years. Originally from Philadelphia, Mississippi, Hardy began his career as a songwriter after graduating with a degree in songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University outside Nashville. He soon began writing among country stars like Florida Georgia Line, and he co-wrote FGL's smash hit with Morgan Wallen, "Up Down." After the success of that song, Hardy was signed to Big Loud records and began making his own music. He released his Hixtape, Vol. 1 EP in 2019, which features duets with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and many more. His full-length debut album, A Rock, was then released in 2020. In September 2021, Hardy announced that Hixtape, Vol. 2 will be released over the coming months.
NASHVILLE, TN

