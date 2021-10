Sirius Systems Astrological Services β€œGet Sirius about your future!”. www.sarahlyonsastrologer.com | www. facebook.com/sarahlyonsastrologer. Communication and transportation planet Mercury makes a challenging aspect to transformational Pluto as November begins. It’s bringing about needed changes in these areas that are under extreme stress on a global level. The REtrograde cycle that stimulated this energy ended a couple of weeks ago, but the shadow phase continued the situation until now as it creates a climax. Although this aspect is ending, the issues REvealed are not over yet and we will continue to see ongoing developments.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO