The Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen met in special session on Thursday, October 28, to discuss some items and hold a public hearing. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, the public hearing involved a rezoning request for properties on Highland Street. The owner was asking the property to be rezoned from Residential 1 (R-1) to Residential 3 (R-3). City Clerk Michelle Fuehring explained R-1 is for single family and both properties need to be zoned as R-3 since they are going to be town houses and duplexes.

SWEET SPRINGS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO