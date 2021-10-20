CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyler Sullivan Calls-In: 10/19/21

985thesportshub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Sullivan of CBS Sports calls in to discuss...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football
NESN

This QB-Needy Team Has Reached Out To Cam Newton In Free Agency

The Seahawks have been in contact with the former New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN Radio Seattle. Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, then was cut at the end of his second summer in New England after being beaten out by rookie Mac Jones. The 32-year-old announced Sunday he now is vaccinated for COVID-19 after a protocol mixup forced him to miss a key stretch of Patriots training camp.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to possibility of new Cowboys quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have not officially counted starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re making sure to keep their options open as well. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy started his press conference on Wednesday by saying that Prescott’s right calf “has improved...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Player Suffered Season-Ending Injury vs. Cardinals

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The latest update on his status is unfortunate to say the least. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy