ALTOONA, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat soccer team fell to Altoona, 10-0, on Monday night. The Lady ‘Cats (3-12) tried to park the bus against a tough Altoona girls’ soccer team, now 14-4. What would be a better first half then the first go around with them (a 5-0 Atloona win last Saturday) all unraveled in the second half. The game will hopefully be forgotten quickly as the Lady Wildcats host yet another top tier team on Wednesday when they host Mifflinburg at 5:30 p.m. at Malinak Stadium. That contest is part of a varsity doubleheader, the Central Mountain boys playing Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Both contests will be streamed on therecord-online.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO