Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — An Associated Press investigation into police use of force against children has found kids as young as 6 have been treated harshly...

abc17news.com

buffalonynews.net

Police allegedly use excessive force on protesters, target activists in Nepal: HRW

New York [US], October 18 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday asked Nepali authorities should independently investigate allegations that police in Rupandehi district used excessive force during an eviction drive on October 10, killing four protesters, and injuring dozens. According to HRW, police have also used trumped-up charges...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KPBS

Recently formed police unit takes closer look at use-of-force incidents

A recently formed police unit is reviewing incidents involving a San Diego police officer using some type of force, with an eye toward improving police training and ultimately lowering use of force incidents by police. San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Hernandez joined Midday Edition on Monday to talk about the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chicago Sun-Times

Police use of force against kids an afterthought in reform efforts

Royal Smart remembers every detail: the feeling of the handcuffs on his wrists. The panic as he was led outside into the cold March darkness, arms raised, to face a wall of police officers pointing their guns. He was 8 years old. Neither he nor anyone else at his family’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Weekly

“I popped one off.” Rethinking Police Use of Deadly Force

On the night of September 2, at about 8:30 p.m., Dallas police officer Branson Grisham used deadly force against an unarmed man in Far East Dallas. As police video later revealed, the as yet unnamed 59-year-old man was standing still with his hands in the air when the officer fired. “I popped one off,” Grisham said. He missed. The man was released, no charges filed, and everyone got to go home that night.
DALLAS, TX
New Haven Register

Bridgeport police officer sued for excessive force use

BRIDGEPORT — According to a new federal lawsuit, a city police officer — who has twice been suspended for violating the Police Department’s regulation against using excessive force — was involved in another excessive force incident. In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, 24-year-old Roberto Calderas, of Bridgeport,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Police Use of Force: About the Data

The Cleveland Police Department’s use of force policy, which was instituted at the beginning of 2018, requires every officer to file a detailed report every time they use more than “de minimis” force on a subject, ranging from pointing a gun at someone to tackling them or tasering. Officers do...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Wilmington Police Officer Samuel Waters Accusing Excessive Force, Using N-Word

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Attorneys for a man whose arrest was captured on video has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a police officer. Security video shows 44-year-old Dwayne Brown giving money to a cashier at 3 C’s Food Market on Sept. 21. Shortly after, the lawsuit says Wilmington police patrolman Samuel Waters walked, grabbed Brown by the arm and then pushed him against the cashier’s barrier before banging his head against it. The lawsuit accuses Waters, who is white, of using excessive force and the N-word. Brown’s attorney says it was a traumatizing experience for her client. “The officer approaches him and then just begins to beat him,” the attorney said. “I mean, as we allege in the complaint it is clearly excessive force. He was afraid he was going to be murdered. He was afraid of dying.” Wilmington police said Brown had been yelling at staff at a day care center that day and was charged with harassment and additional charges. Waters is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The City of Wilmington says it cannot comment on pending legal matters but an investigation of the incident is ongoing.
WILMINGTON, DE
KING 5

Tool meant to prevent police from using excessive use of force rarely used by prosecutors

SEATTLE — Isaiah Obet was behaving erratically and in mental distress in 2017 when Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson ordered his police dog to attack and then shot Obet in the torso. Obet fell to the ground and Nelson fired again, fatally shooting Obet in the head. Police said the officer’s life was in danger because Obet was high on drugs and had a knife. The city later reached a settlement of $1.25 million with Obet’s family.
SEATTLE, WA
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

AP: (PARIS, IL) Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children -

PARIS, IL. (ECWd) - The Associated Press recently published an article entitled "Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children" - within that article is an account from Paris, Illinois involving the Paris Police Department and a child riding a bicycle. The article is worth reading (click on...
PARIS, IL
abc17news.com

Louisiana senators to review State Police use-of-force rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has created a special committee to dig into complaints about the use of excessive force by the State Police. The move comes after troopers have been documented in a series of beatings of Black men that have drawn attention from federal investigators. Senate President Page Cortez told The Associated Press that he set up the seven-member advisory panel in response to requests from senators concerned about troopers’ behavior. Republican Sen. Franklin Foil will chair the committee. He expects the committee to hear from the State Police and the public with an eye toward developing recommendations for tightened laws regarding use of force that legislators can consider.
LOUISIANA STATE

