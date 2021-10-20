CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Snoopy in Space Gets Intergalactic Trailer for Season 2

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ released the trailer for Season...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
963kklz.com

The Beatles “Get Back” Trailer

If you are a Beatles fan, you have to check out the trailer for Peter Jackson’s three-part Beatles documentary, “Get Back”. Part 1 hits Disney+ on November 25th.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Season Two Premiere Of “SNOOPY IN SPACE” Set For Friday, November 12

Apple TV+ today released the out-of-this-world trailer for season two of “Snoopy in Space,” premiering all 12 episodes on Friday, November 12, on Apple TV+. After exploring the moon and visiting the International Space Station in season one, Snoopy and the Gang are ready for their next big adventure, an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Watch Big Mouth's Season 5 trailer

Netflix says of Season 5 of the adolescent comedy, premiering Nov. 5: “Starting with ‘No Nut November’ and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of (love and hate) with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snoopy In Space#Intergalactic#Episodes
tvinsider.com

‘Lost In Space’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look Images & Trailer (VIDEO)

Lost in Space returns to Netflix for its third and final season on December 1, and, in anticipation, the streamer has released some first-look images and a teaser trailer. “This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group; if you’re watching this recording, there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would,” says Maxwell Jenkins‘ Will at the start of the trailer (watch below). This ominous narration gives way to images of abandoned spacecraft, epic battles, and planetary explosions.
TV SERIES
energy941.com

‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of “Narcos: Mexico.”. The final season of the series will be set in the 90s and will tell the tale of what happened after Felix was arrested. Most of the cast from the previous season will return, plus fans will see...
TV SERIES
NPR

The Formula: Season 2 Trailer

The art of collaboration is the bedrock of hip-hop. And when these kindred spirits collab, they produce a body of work deep enough to drown out the noise.
TV & VIDEOS
nintendoeverything.com

Demon Turf gets new trailer

We recently heard that Demon Turf is slated for release on Switch next month, and publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Fabraz have now have debuted a new trailer. The two sides made the November 4 launch date official today. Here’s some additional information about Demon Turf:. The Demon World is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For DOGS IN SPACE

Netflix has released this official trailer for their new animated series “Dogs in Space”. Executive Producers: Jeremiah Cortez, Adam Henry and Atomic Cartoons’ Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Matthew Berkowitz and Kristin Cummings. Voice Cast: Haley Joel Osment as Garbage, Sarah Chalke as Stella, Kimiko Glenn as Nomi, Chris Parnell as Ed,...
PETS
SuperHeroHype

The Flash Season 8 Trailer Offers a Glimpse At Armageddon

The Flash Season 8 Trailer Offers a Glimpse At Armageddon. Next month, The Flash is racing back to The CW for season 8. However, Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen already has his work cut out for him. The alien conqueror, Despero (Tony Curran), has arrived on Earth, and he’s giving Barry an ultimatum. In seven days, everything and everyone the Flash loves will die. It’s the end of the world, if Barry does nothing. That’s why Barry is calling in his Justice League-adjacent super-friends for the first time since Crisis on Infinite Earths.
TV SERIES
nintendoeverything.com

Space Crew: Legendary Edition launch trailer

Publisher Curve Games and developer Runner Duck Games have shared a launch trailer for Space Crew: Legendary Edition. The original title previously went live on Switch, but the Legendary Edition is a free expansion for all players. Here’s everything you need to know about Space Crew: Legendary Edition:. Space Crew:...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hulu Teases Animaniacs Season 2 Trailer

Animaniacs Season 2 just teased a new trailer from Hulu and fans are excited to see what they've got going on for another round of shenanigans. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot flew onto the scene last year during the pandemic and caused quite the commotion. In a lot of ways, Animaniacs is a logical continuation of the original Warner Bros. cartoon's mile-a-minute laugh machine. Topical humor, observations, sight gags, entertainment darts, and everything in-between live in that water tower. So, it's not exactly hard to imagine Hulu opening things up for Season 2. Adding to that fact is the wild amount of social media attention that the Animaniacs reboot generated before its release and in the weeks afterward. Nineties nostalgia is firmly here and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It's easy to turn on the TV, boot up Hulu and think about the Kids WB lineup circa 1997. Luckily for fans, the next season seems poised to deliver more laughs. Hulu broke down what people can expect from another salvo of adventures with the central trio.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

The Great Season 2 Official Trailer Is Here!

“Catherine’s giving birth to the future of Russia, and she’s crowning!” The Great Season 2 is coming and the story is getting more and more juicy! Hulu has released The Great Season 2 official trailer and November can’t get here fast enough. Catherine Is Taking Over!. “I look at you...
MOVIES
IGN

Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life - Official Trailer

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Season 2 of Snoopy in Space, premiering all twelve episodes on Friday, November 12, on Apple TV+. After exploring the Moon and visiting the Space Station in season one, Snoopy and the Gang are ready for their next big adventure, an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth. Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe? Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system. Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock's journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way, plus plenty of support from Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang back at Johnson Space Center.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

New ‘Starfield’ Trailer Explores the Lore of Bethesda’s Space Adventure

Starfield, the upcoming RPG from Bethesda is still far away, but the publisher has dropped a new trailer detailing the various factions vying for power, and additional concept art for fans to devour. Bethesda Game Studios, the developers behind Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, recently confirmed the game's release date at E3 2021 during Microsoft's conference.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Joe Pera Talks with You's Third Season Gets a New Trailer

November’s going to spoil us. Not only will we get the second season of How To with John Wilson on HBO later in the month, but Joe Pera Talks With You will return for its third season at the end of November’s first week. Although the two shows are very different in structure and format and tone, they still have a lot in common; both are interested in the daily lives of ordinary people in a way few TV shows are, both can be very soothing (although How To can also be way more stressful than Pera’s show), and both are defined by the idiosyncratic style and mindset of their creators. Pera’s show is fiction, though, as opposed to Wilson’s documentary approach, and probably the more obviously funny of the two. (Honestly, I’m already disappointed myself in even comparing these shows; they’re both great, and if both shows weren’t returning the same month, and hadn’t both just released new trailers, I probably wouldn’t ever combine them like this. Oh well!)
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Trailer

Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ today released the first-look trailer for A Discovery of Witches Season 3, premiering in January 2022 on all three platforms in the U.S. A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is the conclusion of the acclaimed saga finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Evans Heads To Outer Space In New Teaser Trailer For “Lightyear”

Many know and love Chris Evans as Captain America, but now, the 40-year-old is taking on the role of a different superhero – Buzz Lightyear. Earlier today, Pixar shared the first teaser trailer for their upcoming animated film, Lightyear, which tells the origin story of the iconic action figure. In...
MOVIES
IGN

Lightyear Trailer Reveals the ‘Real’ Space Rangers

The first trailer for Lightyear has shown off Disney and Pixar’s ‘real life’ version of Buzz Lightyear, as well as Space Ranger members of Star Command. The movie, which is set to release summer 2022, follows the journey of Buzz Lightyear (this time voiced by Chris Evans) as he progresses from a test pilot to a full-blown Space Ranger in Star Command. The trailer shows a quick look at that journey, opening on Lightyear testing what looks to be an experimental spaceship. Later we see Buzz on an alien planet, getting caught up in the tentacles of an alien monster, and him approaching a realistic version of his iconic white, green, and purple space armour. There’s also an ominous box opening to reveal red light, but it cuts before we can see what’s inside. Could it be… Emperor Zurg?
MOVIES
IGN

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - Official Teaser Trailer

Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with The Creeper and the town's past. As the festival gets underway and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned for the first time in 23 years and that she is at the center of it. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn stars Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin. The movie is written by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal. It is produced by Jake Seal and Michael Ohoven. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, directed by Timo Vourensola, arrives in 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy