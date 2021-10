Oyster farmer Ryan Bethea spends as much time behind the wheel of a refrigerated truck as he does on the water. Since 2015, Bethea has been raising salty mollusks on five acres within Westmouth Bay, an estuary off the coast of Harkers Island, North Carolina. All of the hundreds of thousands of oysters grown on his farm, Oysters Carolina, are sold in the Tar Heel State, where Bethea hopes to make fresh oysters affordable and accessible to everyone, “no matter their means or where they live, even if that’s in a food desert.” That’s why he charges just a dollar an oyster and offers free deliveries, from Raleigh to Charlotte to Roxboro to Friendship. The oysters travel from the sea to the kitchen within the same day.

