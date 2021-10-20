CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Watch the Trailer for the Animated Movie Coming to Disney+

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Winter is Coming

Is Eternals on Disney+? Where to watch the Marvel movie

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer. Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
wtnzfox43.com

Top 10 Best Disney Animated Movies

Originally Posted On: https://thefannews.com/top-10-best-disney-animated-movies/. Do you love a great Disney movie? What about one with a prince and a princess? Us too!. From Cinderella to the more modern Elsa and everyone in between, it is hard not to love a Disney classic. Disney studios have been capturing hearts for nearly 100 years and in that time have grown enormously in animation and character design.
MOVIES
Glamour

21 Thanksgiving Movies on Disney Plus to Watch in Between Meals

A time of togetherness. A time for family. A time to stress about cooking, get in an argument, and decide to silently watch Thanksgiving movies on Disney Plus. Not to be overdramatic, but these movies just might save the day. The streaming behemoth has a ton of options, from food-centric favorites like Ratatouille and crowd-pleasers like The Greatest Showman to historically relevant hits like Hamilton, so you're sure to find one that your family can agree on. Well, maybe not agree on…but at least no one will have any major objections. If they do, maybe try just listening to Thanksgiving music instead?
MOVIES
Buffalo News

Scary movies you can watch with the kids

You were probably just a kid the first time you saw someone get hacked to death. The Motion Picture Association of America's parental guideline ratings have been around since 1968, but that doesn't mean our parents used them any more than they used seat belts. Not that the MPAA always got it right anyway.
BUFFALO, NY
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for Back to the Outback Animated Movie

Netflix has been delivering quite a few great animated movies as of late, with films like The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Vivo earning both critical praise and solid viewership in their debuts earlier this year. The streamer hopes to continue that success with Back to the Outback, a new animated feature about a group of deadly creatures in Australia, escaping from the zoo and getting back to where nature intended them to be.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Olaf From Frozen Will Reenact Classic Disney Movies In A New Series Coming To Disney+

Everyone’s favorite snowman is putting his own spin on The Little Mermaid, The Lion King. What do you get when you combine Frozen’s goofy snowman Olaf with classic Disney movies? You get Olaf Presents on Disney+, a new series of animated shorts that will make you laugh so hard, you’ll melt. Here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch 83 Years of Disney Animated Films in Just 95 Seconds

Disney animated movies go all the way back to Walt Disney’s groundbreaking release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1938. And, the movies have only continued to evolve since!. From classic princess fairytales like Beauty and the Beast to newer films like Zootopia and Raya and the Last...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Summer Time Rendering’ to Be One of Many Anime Series Coming to Disney+

It has been announced that Disney+ will be adding another all-new anime series to its list of upcoming content specific to the promotion of the streaming service across the Asia-Pacific region. The anime slated to premiere in 2022 will be titled Summer Time Rendering and is based on one of...
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Anime? Disney Is Jumping Into Anime For Their Streaming Service

So it looks like Disney wants to be the Walmart of streaming. For anyone who doesn’t know, Walmart is a store known to have just about everything. Disney+ already has Star Wars and Marvel projects as well as kids projects both live action and animated. They have the new and the classics. Disney+ also has documentaries with National Geographic, Disneynature, and other Disney documentaries. But now Disney wants anime? I did love Star Wars: Visions so could this be a good thing?
COMICS
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Disney+ Day Coming Soon!

Last week, Disney World started decorating for the holidays, which just reminded us how quickly the year is flying by. So we wanted to bring you a quick reminder about a big event that’s happening soon. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you’ll want to mark your calendars. November 12th of...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Walt Disney Animation Studios Celebrates 98 Years and 60 Animated Movies

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating its sixtieth feature film this year, and to celebrate, the studio has released a new video on the day of their 98th anniversary, celebrating the groundbreaking and adored projects that have carried them through an entire century and made them beloved in the hearts of millions.
MOVIES
/Film

The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Disney+ In November 2021

November is almost here, and along with colder weather and dreams of turkey dinner, we also have a new slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+. November is also the month of that time-honored holiday that wasn't just made up this year, Disney+ Day. As part of that corporate celebration, the streaming platform is premiering a slew of original content, like the Star Wars documentary "Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett." They'll also be making major films like "Jungle Cruise" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" available to all Disney+ subscribers.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

If Disney's X-Men Movies Are Coming, I Hope This Margot Robbie Fan Art Comes True

The future of the X-Men on the big screen is a big question mark at the moment. Nobody knows when or how popular characters like Wolverine, Cyclops or Magneto will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All we know is that it will happen, in some way, at some point. And now we know when it does, it needs to include Margot Robbie.
MOVIES

