Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Watch the Trailer for the Animated Movie Coming to Disney+

A time of togetherness. A time for family. A time to stress about cooking, get in an argument, and decide to silently watch Thanksgiving movies on Disney Plus. Not to be overdramatic, but these movies just might save the day. The streaming behemoth has a ton of options, from food-centric favorites like Ratatouille and crowd-pleasers like The Greatest Showman to historically relevant hits like Hamilton, so you're sure to find one that your family can agree on. Well, maybe not agree on…but at least no one will have any major objections. If they do, maybe try just listening to Thanksgiving music instead?
