Mario Party Superstars - Bring on the Competition Trailer

Weird West, the first game from WolfEye Studios, has set a release date for January 11, 2022. The action RPG, set in a surreal version of America’s developing frontier, will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles. Pre-orders are now available on Steam, and will grant players an in-game horse named Calamity. This horse doubles inventory size and will come with saddle bags stocked up with lockpicks, bandages, tools, and other items, as well as a Golden Ace of Spades upgrade token.
