CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mario Party Superstars - Bring on the Competition Trailer

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake another look at Mario Party Superstars in this latest...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.5 Zoo FM

This TikTok Theory Connecting ‘Mario Party’ to ‘Squid Game’ Will Blow Your Mind

Social media users are drawing comparisons between Mario Party and Netflix's latest hit series Squid Game. The streaming platform struck gold with the series — which finds its characters competing in high-stakes versions of traditional Korean children's games — when it premiered in September. It's since beat out Bridgerton to become Netflix's most successful original release to date and has been viewed by more than 132 million people. According to reporting by Bloomberg, the show is on track to gross nearly $900 million for the company.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Super Robot Wars 30, Mario Party Superstars, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, more

Super Robot Wars 30 and Mario Party Superstars are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Other notable new releases this week include the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC versions of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and for otome fans, Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
nintendowire.com

Guide – All 100 mini-games in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is bringing back five Nintendo 64-era boards, but for its mini-game collection, it’s a much bigger bash! 100 of these remastered interludes will be featured in Superstars, and we’re keeping track of which ones are invited. Read on for the full list of Mario Party Superstars mini-games...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Palm-Injuring Mario Party Game Is Back For The Switch With A Warning

When Mario Party first released for the Nintendo 64, a selection of its mini-games became infamous for causing friction burns on players' palms when they were required to rotate the joystick at speed. Now one of the most notorious of those games, Tug o' War, is coming back for Mario Party Superstars with no changes to the gameplay, just a new health warning, Kotaku reports.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal, Fortnite Team to Reimagine Classic Monsters With ‘We Will Be Monsters’ (Exclusive)

Universal Pictures’ classic movie monsters will be stalking a new frontier this Halloween weekend: the 21st century platform of video games. The studio has partnered with Epic Games and its massive online video game Fortnite for an original, animated shortform miniseries titled We Will Be Monsters that updates characters such as the Bride of Frankenstein and the Mummy for modern times. It not only gives them new looks but makes most of the characters multiethnic for the first time. Additionally, after the drop of the initial episode, gamers will be able to buy skins of the newly designed characters and use them...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Café ReMix, Fatal Frame Maiden Of Black Water

Mario Party Superstars – Get ready for an all-star blast of minigame mayhem! The Mario Party series is back with classic gameboards and minigames, including five boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Race to get the most stars (and sabotage your opponents) on boards like the stellar Space Land or the spooky Horror Land … just in time for Halloween! The tides can turn quickly in Mario Party, so stay vigilant, partygoers. All modes can be played online, too. Connect with friends and get ready to make some instant memories. Mario Party Superstars will be available on Oct. 29.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metroid Dread - Discover the Hunter Trailer

Learn more about Samus in this latest trailer for Metroid Dread. Discover the origins and motivations that helped make Samus Aran the most powerful bounty hunter in the galaxy. Metroid Dread is available now on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends - Meet Ash: Character Trailer

Ash takes the spotlight in this latest trailer for the free-to-play hero shooter game, Apex Legends. Check it out to learn more about Ash, and get a look at the character's combat abilities and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bright Memory: Infinite - PC Release Date Trailer

The first-person shooter, Bright Memory: Infinite, launches on November 11, 2021 on PC. The game is also launching later on consoles. Check out the latest action-packed trailer for the game. Strange phenomena take over the skies of China on Chinese New Year's Eve in 2036. Shelia, an elite investigator at the Supernatural Science Research Organization, receives orders to investigate the phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery - an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weird West, the New Indie From Former Dishonored And Prey Devs, Has a Release Date

Weird West, the first game from WolfEye Studios, has set a release date for January 11, 2022. The action RPG, set in a surreal version of America’s developing frontier, will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles. Pre-orders are now available on Steam, and will grant players an in-game horse named Calamity. This horse doubles inventory size and will come with saddle bags stocked up with lockpicks, bandages, tools, and other items, as well as a Golden Ace of Spades upgrade token.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weird West - Official Release Date Announcement And Gameplay Overview

Weird West is an upcoming action RPG and immersive sim, scheduled to release next year. In the first Weird West gameplay overview, WolfEye Studios creative director Raphaël Colantonio introduces us to the game, and details how Weird West's immersive sim elements come into play. This deep dive also coincides with the Weird West release date announcement for PC and consoles, along with Steam pre orders also opening. Weird West releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 11, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded Maps Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042 for a look at gameplay on three of the seven maps coming at launch. The maps showcased in the trailer are Renewal, which is set in an Egyptian desert featuring a solar array power station on one side with a lush research facility on the other; Breakaway, which is set in Antarctica and featuring an offshore platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an outlook station perched high above the battlefield; and Discarded which features a flooded village along India's west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Event Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming series, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye. The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye are available for streaming on November 24, 2021 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Grudge Marks and Geheimnisnacht Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Geheimnisnacht event, which introduces the Grudge Marks. The Grudge Marks is a free, permanent update that brings an amplified challenge to the Chaos Wastes expansion of Vermintide 2, where players face mutated enemies. The Geheimnisnacht event kicks off today and runs until November 7, 2021. The Grudge Marks update is also available now on PC and consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the RPG presented entirely through the medium of cards, from the minds of Creative Director Yoko Taro, Music Director Keiichi Okabe, and Character Designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy