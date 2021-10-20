CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2 (copy)

By the Associated Press
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, evening the AL Championship Series at two games apiece. Six...

