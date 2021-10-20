CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Remember This?

By Dorri Partain
northeastnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the peanut butter bar that wears the Texas star. Like many during the Depression, Basil Atkinson Sr. was looking for a way to provide for his family. Knowing that even when money is tight, people will spend a few cents on sweets, he loaded up the family every weekend, drove...

northeastnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Hard Candy#Sugar#Food Drink#The Atkinson Candy Co#Sophie Mae#Slo Poke#The Spangler Candy Co#Candy Kitchen
CBS Denver

Hershey Kisses Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candy

DENVER (CBS4)– What is your favorite Halloween candy? In Colorado, it’s Hershey Kisses, according to a website that tracks those trends. (credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) According to CandyStore.com, those little silver-wrapped bite-size chocolates are a winner with trick-or-treaters in the Centennial state. The website said that it came up with the top sweet treat after compiling 14 years of data. The second most popular Halloween candy in Colorado is Twix followed by Milky Way. (credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Neighboring states like Kansas picked Reese’s peanut butter cup and Nebraska choosing Sour Patch Kids. Those candy experts at the website also compiled a map showing the most popular Halloween candy in every state. The top picks for most states include something chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local Mexican restaurant closes after seven years of business

The owners of El Charrito in Washington announced Tuesday that the Mexican restaurant has closed permanently after nearly seven years of business. “Dear friends it is with great sadness that we have decided El Charrito will not reopen its doors for business,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision to make, but these have truly been trying times for us. We can’t thank you enough for all your support, for your kind words of encouragement, and for always rooting for us. Thank you for almost 7 years of making us a part of your special days whether it be a Birthday, Valentine’s, Mother’s day, first dates, and everything in between.”
WASHINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy