The Caps close out a short two-game homestand and the October portion of their 2021-22 schedule on Friday night at Capital One Arena when they host the Arizona Coyotes. Washington has had the luxury of starting the season with six of its first eight games on home ice, but the rubber will meet the road in November when the Caps play 10 of 15 games away from the District in a busy month that includes a trio of back-to-back games.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO