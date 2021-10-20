‘Boom, boom, boom’: Astros score seven runs in ninth, beat Red Sox in Game 4 to tie up ALCS

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
When Mr. October speaks, people listen. That includes the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. New York Yankees Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson helped Altuve’s bat come alive in Game 2 of the World Series, with the second baseman hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.
The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
Don’t watch the World Series. I won’t. Not one pitch. The presence of the Houston Astros guarantees that. There was a good chance I wouldn’t watch, anyway. MLB stinks for many reasons, not least that efficiency has quashed entertainment and robbed baseball of action and romance. But Houston cheated, most...
The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
The season is over for the Boston Red Sox, and after bouncing back from a last-place finish to make a run deep into October, the team now faces a pivotal offseason. The club is much closer to championship contention than anyone would have guessed, but the team also faces some big decisions. Here are a few of the biggest choices looming on the horizon:
Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
The first round goes to the Houston Astros. Houston defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Friday's Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve hit clutch home runs and led the way for the victors, who are looking to reach the World Series for the third time in five years.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):. Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.
The Boston Red Sox rebounded with an impressive 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 on Saturday to even the American League Championship Series at one game each. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers supplied the offense early. Both players hit a grand slam to spot the Red Sox with an eight-run lead after the top of the second.
"I don't necessarily hate any team, but they're not high up on my list." Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi certainly hasn’t forgotten Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman trolling him on social media before a playoff game a few years ago. And though he didn’t say it in so many...
The Red Sox certainly had their opportunities, but were ultimately unable to come away with a come-from-behind win over the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Boston fell to Houston by a final score of 5-4 at Minute Maid Park on Friday night, meaning they now...
