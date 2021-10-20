CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Clothes should not dictate social standings on campus

By Katherine Broten
Daily Mississippian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing I noticed when I toured Ole Miss my senior year of high school was the humidity. The second was fashion. While I’ve gotten used to the humidity in my three years at the flagship, campus fashion and the culture which surrounds it still perplex me. I have come...

thedmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Journal

First year college student reflects on campus impact of recent social media outages

Earlier this month the world stopped for teens and college students. For six hours on October 4, Facebook went dark. Along with the main site, Instagram and WhatsApp were also down for hours. Some turned to Twitter, television, or Tiktok, commenting on how much time they suddenly had to participate in other forms of media. Many joked that they took the six hours to better themselves- by scrolling through another app.
COLLEGES
IGN

Clothing and Clothing Gift Locations

This page of IGN’s Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information to help you find all the clothing items. You can change your character’s clothing by accessing the menu and selecting the Dress Up tab. Clothing can be worn on your head or on your body. You can mix and match between the two and even adjust the clothing’s color. Your clothing’s color changes as you paint the area around you, however, if you want to maintain a particular color scheme for your character, you can paint the colors on in the Dress Up tab of the menu and then select the Color Lock option to keep them from changing back.
APPAREL
Daily Mississippian

Social media is here to stay and we have much to gain

Ever since social media gained prominence among the American public, there has been no shortage of critics. Most conversations surrounding social media today only focus on the so-called “dangers” of allowing people to use social media in their day-to-day lives. I am not trying to claim that these dangers are fake or that people are overreacting to issues on social media, but I do believe the positive sides to social media are often overlooked.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Social Currency#Ole Miss#Hinton Hinton#The Student Union#Asb#Greek#Homecoming Court
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Wave of Long Island

Children And Social Media: What Should a Parent Do?

In general, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does not recommend any more than roughly two (2) hours a day for children over 8 years or age and only one (1) hour for those younger. With the onset of social media, parents have been left with new concerns. Child sex...
KIDS
yourteenmag.com

Is Social Media Bad For Kids? We Should Care About the Facebook Files

The Facebook Files recently released by The Wall Street Journal offer an in depth look at what goes on behind the scenes of one of the biggest social media platforms in existence. We now know how Facebook is targeting teens and preteens with content creation and the WSJ reports that documents included in Facebook’s own research refer to preteens as a “valuable but untapped audience.”
KIDS
Slate

How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. “No thanks,” the man replies. “God will save me.” The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterwards, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. “No thank you,” the man says again. “God will deliver me.” The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. “No thank you,” the man says for a final time. “I prayed for God to save me.” The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, “What happened, God? Why didn’t you rescue me?” God replies, “I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
RELIGION
Washington Square News

Opinion: Social media companies should hire more moderators

Earlier this month, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke to Congress about the harms of Facebook, including the spread of misinformation and the damage to young adults’ mental health. Haugen revealed that, despite being acutely aware of the harm that Instagram does to young girls, Facebook has continued to push forward on its plan for a social media app for kids. As consumers, we deserve better experiences on these platforms so that we can protect our personal wellbeing.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy