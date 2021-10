Last year, it took the Braves and Dodgers seven games to figure out who was going to be heading to the World Series. They liked playing each other so much in 2020 that now they’re going to do it again here in 2021. Can the Braves pull off a stunner and take the first game of the series? Or will the Dodgers come into Cobb County off the heels of an intense Game 5 in the NLDS and put a damper on things? We’re about to find out.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO