The fashion was bigger and better than ever at the 2021 Met Gala, but a true few stood out more than the rest. Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman were co-chairs for this year’s event, and they both looked beyond stunning on the red carpet. Osaka turned up to the fashion event of the year in an eye-catching ensemble that had everyone talking. And whether you’re a tennis fan or not, you can channel her unparalleled style with this last-minute Halloween costume inspired by her Met Gala look.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO