Last month, just weeks after Philadelphians endured history-making flooding from Hurricane Ida, which displaced one of this guest column’s authors for three weeks, the University touted Penn as being “at the forefront of sustainability and climate science.” But Penn is not committed to climate justice across the University: the law school is failing its students and the climate. Although this week’s announcement that energy law expert Professor Shelley Welton is joining the faculty is an exciting step in the right direction, Penn Law must do more.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO