Wayne and Aloha Roth to celebrate anniversary

Shreveport's hometown hero and blues legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd is coming home to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of 'Trouble Is.'. Okay, I'm feeling pretty old right now. I remember when Kenny released Trouble Is back in 1997. I had just gotten my start in radio the year before and it wasn't long before Blue on Black, the lead single from Trouble Is, was flooding the airwaves. Flash forward 25 YEARS and Shreveport's native son is in a whole new place in life. He's a husband, a father, and a musician known worldwide as one of the best in the blues game. Isn't it cool that he's one of ours? In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Trouble Is 25 years ago, Kenny Wayne is coming back to Shreveport with the rest of the band to play a benefit concert at the historic Strand Theatre Saturday, February 12th, 2022 and tickets are on sale NOW!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO