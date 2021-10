If you asked Wichita which Dairy Queen is the best in town, I’d wager to say that the 849 S Poplar St. near Lincoln and Grove would get the most votes. It’s been a longtime favorite in the city for many years. Nicknamed “The Little Dairy Queen”, it has been locally owned since 1987 by Richard Barrett. He has had an incredible run with Dairy Queen and celebrated his 45th year as a DQ operator back in 2020.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO