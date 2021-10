Dec 3, 1972 – Oct 12, 2021. Jason H. Anderson, 48, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A memorial service in his honor will be 3:30 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Fremont Center of the Fairgrounds. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the same location. Guests are invited to stay for a reception and visit with the family and share stories.

