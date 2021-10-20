Burberry names Versace boss Akeroyd as new CEO

Brands Burberry/Versace Burberry appointed Jonathan Akeroyd as CEO and executive director, effective April 1. The move came after Akeroyd stepped down as CEO of Capri Holdings’ Gianni Versace division. Akeroyd had been Versace CEO since June 2016. He was previously CEO of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016. Akeroyd will report to chair Gerry Murphy and the board of directors. He will succeed Marco Gobbetti, who will step down from the role and leave Burberry on Dec. 31. Akeroyd will remain with Versace through March 31 and will work with John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, to support the executive leadership team...

