Dodge City hasn’t lost a soccer game in a couple of years, so any lead against the Red Demons is sure to capture attention. The Redskins led 1-0 at halftime. The first half included a lights malfunction which caused about a 10 minute delay. But the lights shone brightest on the Demons in the second half as they put five goals into the back of the north net for a 5-1 win over the Redskins. Liberal is 5-10 and Dodge City is 15-0-1. Liberal finishes 2-6 in the WAC. The Skins play in the 6A regional next week.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO