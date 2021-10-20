Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener

It’s LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night as the 2021 NBA season opens up. The Lakers and Warriors are both looking to bounce back after falling short of expectations in a COVID-shortened season as they both look to return to full strength. James will be joined by Anthony Davis and new addition Russell Westbrook in L.A. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to get Klay Thompson back in this mix this season as the star shooter returns from injury, but are not expected to have him back Tuesday night.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO