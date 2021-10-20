CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLpMU_0cWiXpbp00

KABUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior ministry who has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head as a "specially designated global terrorist", met the families at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which was itself targeted by suicide bombers in 2018.

Official photographs of the meeting on Tuesday obscured his face.

"In his speech, the minister praised the Jihad and sacrifices of the martyrs and Mujahidin and called them heroes of Islam and the country," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Families of the suicide bombers were given clothing, 10,000 afghani ($111) and promised plots of land, spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosti said.

Haqqani took over from his father Jalaluddin Haqqani as head of the Haqqani network, a militant group affiliated with the Taliban that was blamed by Western intelligence services for some of the bloodiest suicide attacks of the war.

He is wanted for questioning by the FBI in connection with an attack on another hotel in Kabul in 2008 in which six people including an American citizen were killed.

Following the Taliban's victory over the Western-backed government which collapsed in August, Islamic State militants have carried out a series of suicide bombings against mosques and other targets, killing hundreds of civilians.

($1 = 89.5700 afghanis)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 58

#$@$&+
8d ago

just wait till they start blowing themselves up in the United States..ha! and we are paying the money to blow us up... and we gave them the bombs and weapons to do it.. this is true insanity

Reply
18
Guest
8d ago

And BIDEN IS SENDING THEM MONEY AND NOT OUR VETERANS!!! THIS IS A DEMONIC REGEME NO DOUBT.

Reply(3)
30
Santa Claws
8d ago

Crazies will be lining up their kids with bomb jackets to get $111 and land.

Reply
26
Related
Ricky

How did the USA get defeated by the Taliban?

Afghanistan is also known as the "Graveyard of Empires". This is because even though many superpowers and great empires have tried to conquer Afghanistan, they always face a humiliating defeat and return to their homelands.
Birmingham Star

Taliban Install Diplomats in Pakistan Embassy, Missions

ISLAMABAD - Taliban diplomats have started work in the Afghan embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and at Afghan consulates in other Pakistani cities, two Taliban officials and two Afghan diplomats told VOA Thursday. VOA has obtained copies of official Taliban notifications sent to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad. Taliban notification...
WORLD
BBC

The Taliban’s secretive war against IS

Every few days, bodies are dumped on the outskirts of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. Some have been shot or hanged, some beheaded. Many have handwritten notes stuffed into their pockets, accusing them of being members of Afghanistan's branch of the Islamic State. No-one claims responsibility for the gruesome,...
AFGHANISTAN
GreenwichTime

A girls' school under Taliban shows a village's changes

SALAR, Afghanistan (AP) — Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-ravaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her hands, worn by the labor, are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands, but no matter, she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Suicide Bombers#Suicide Bombings#Suicide Attacks#Western#Interior Ministry#Jihad#Fbi#American#Islamic State#Afghanis
CBS News

Tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. left to face Taliban

The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which concluded with the sudden fall of Kabul and rushed evacuation of Americans and their allies, left tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans behind. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab speaks with two Afghans who worked with U.S. troops and diplomats, who now live in hiding in fear of the Taliban.
MILITARY
The Independent

Isis in Afghanistan could have the capability of attacking US in six months, intel finds

Isis in Afghanistan could have the capability to attack the US as early as in the next six months, a senior Pentagon official told Congress, citing intelligence inputs.Undersecretary of defence for policy Colin Kahl, in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, said the US could see the Isis-K “generate that capability in somewhere between six or 12 months.”The Islamic State Khorasan Province, referred to as Isis-K, is the terror outfit’s eastern wing prevalent in Afghanistan.Mr Kahl said it was still unclear whether the Taliban has the ability to fight Isis effectively. “It is our assessment that the...
MILITARY
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Mullah Omar's son on TV as Taliban polish public image

The son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday, as Afghanistan's hardline rulers try to polish their media image. The televised event saw Mohammad Yaqoob, Afghanistan's new defence minister, appealing to local businessmen to invest in hospitals and clinics, signalling the Taliban are emerging from the shadows. As supreme leader of the movement during their first reign of power, Yaqoob's father Mullah Omar rarely appeared in public, and photos of him were banned. Even when the one-eyed cleric died in 2013, the news was not made public for more than two years.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

Afghan pilots who fled to Tajikistan say Taliban is threatening relatives back home

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Afghan military pilots who fled to Tajikistan when the Taliban seized power in Kabul say the militant group is pressuring them to return to Afghanistan by threatening to kill their relatives. Trained by the United...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Taliban Struggles With ISIS-K Insurgency Two Months After Takeover

The Taliban is struggling to combat an ISIS-K insurgency in Afghanistan merely two months after the group took over the country, the Financial Times reported. ISIS-K launched a series of suicide bomb attacks and assaulted numerous Taliban convoys in the aftermath of U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan, the Financial Times reported. Hundreds have been killed, with analysts warning that the violence will continue as ISIS-K tests the Taliban’s control of the country.
INDIA
The Conversation U.S.

How ethnic and religious divides in Afghanistan are contributing to violence against minorities

Close to a hundred Afghan Shiite Muslims were killed in attacks on mosques in October 2021. One such attack took place on Oct. 15, when a group of suicide bombers detonated explosives at a mosque in Kandahar. Just over a week before that, at least 46 people were killed in another suicide bomber attack in northern Afghanistan. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for both attacks.
RELIGION
CBS News

Zalmay Khalilzad sticks by his Taliban deal, says the U.S. should have pressed President Ghani harder

In his first interview since resigning as the U.S.'s chief negotiator with the Taliban, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad strongly defended the deal he negotiated to withdraw U.S. troops from America's longest war, but told "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan that he objected to the direction of the Biden administration's current Afghanistan policy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Taliban ‘forcibly evicting’ Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
WORLD
IBTimes

Pakistan FM Meets Taliban Government In Kabul

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met senior Taliban leaders in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, as the neighbours sought to resolve disputes over border closures. Pakistan, one of only three countries that recognised the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s, is seen as still wielding considerable influence over...
INDIA
BBC

Afghan girls are ‘left in darkness’ by the Taliban

It’s been a month since the Taliban banned girls from secondary schools in most of Afghanistan. It’s the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education. Women, except for those in the public health sector, have not been allowed to return to work yet.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy