The NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, will face the Miami Dolphins this weekend in a matchup of struggling teams. The irony of this game is that the two are heading to London to play each other instead of simply having a Florida get-together. The game is part of the NFL’s initiative to bring the sport to other parts of the world to boost its global appeal. For Lawrence, he will be leading his team to London to take on the Dolphins as the Jags hope to get their first win of the young 2021 season. Trevor Lawrence is in his rookie season after being the first overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO