Burberry names Versace boss Akeroyd as new CEO

BBC Studios is consolidating its Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) distribution regions as a single, unified business. The new division, known as Global Markets, under the leadership of Nick Percy as president, will be operational from Jan. 31, 2022. It will join the Americas and the U.K. as the third BBC Studios regional business. The formation of Global Markets concludes a period of internal consolidation, BBC Studios said. Jon Penn, the current head of the Asia Pacific division is moving on, but will continue to lead EMEA and APAC until the new Global Markets region becomes operational. Regional...

BUSINESS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO