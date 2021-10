Electric-powered posties are to turn Glasgow’s Govan Royal Mail delivery office green for Cop26 It will become Scotland’s first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the move and said: “With the eyes of the world turning to Glasgow ahead of Cop26, it is vital that we lead by example when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.“That is why it is such welcome news that Royal Mail is launching its first all-electric delivery office in Scotland just across the Clyde from where the summit will...

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO