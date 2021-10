Dennis Hutchings, the former soldier accused of the attempted murder of John Patrick Cunningham in Northern Ireland in 1974, died while on trial in Belfast last week. Others, including his lawyer, Philip Barden, have written eloquently about the impossibility of accurate evidence about split-second decisions to fire a shot more than 40 years ago, and the consequent pointlessness/potential unfairness of such trials. Mr Hutchings’s case was that he only fired warning shots and did not shoot at Mr Cunningham. I shall focus only on the death of the accused.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO