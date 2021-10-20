CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Football season helped grow cheese demand and thus cheese production

By Lee Mielke
farmersadvance.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll recall USDA’s preliminary data showed August milk production totaled 18.8 billion pounds, up just 1.1% from Aug. 2020. While school milk pipelines got filled, drawing milk away from manufacturing, limiting butter and powder output, the football season helped grow cheese demand and thus cheese production. August cheese output...

www.farmersadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
farmersadvance.com

Tight agriculture chemical supply, high prices could impact 2022 growing season

URBANA, IL. — There is a lot of speculation about a herbicide shortage for the 2022 growing season, which will impact weed management decisions starting with fall applications. The two main active ingredients that we’re hearing about right now are glyphosate (Roundup, others) and glufosinate (Liberty, others), both associated with an increase in cost. There will likely be limited supplies of other pesticide active ingredients as well, but in the short term, a shortage of these two active ingredients poses some major challenges for corn and soybean production. The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to minimize the impact of herbicide shortage on corn and soybean production in the Midwest. As you search for alternatives to these two herbicides you may have already determined that weed control guides produced by University Extension and Industry will become your most important tool for planning your herbicide purchases for many years to come. To access the Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, visit https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/2021-weed-control-guide-for-ohio-indiana-and-illinois/.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Cheese manufacturing draws dairy production to nation's midsection

For many years, U.S. milk production has been on a path of consolidation, but a geographic trend in production has emerged in which dairy farmers are gravitating toward the nation's midsection. That trend is a result of the growing domestic consumption of cheese, according to a report by Rabobank. The...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Sheep-milk-cheese popularity grows

MONROE, Wis. – Demand is outpacing supply for sheep-milk cheese as more consumers nationwide experience its unique taste. Cheesemaker members of the Sheep Dairy Association of Wisconsin have done an excellent job of marketing those cheese products. Many of them provided samples of their success to sheep-producer members at a recent gathering at Ms. J and Co. near Monroe.
MONROE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
capitalpress.com

Lee Mielke: Cheese prices inverted

CME Cheddar block cheese fell to $1.76 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $1.78, down 3 cents on the week and 94 cents below a year ago. The barrels closed at $1.79, unchanged after five consecutive weeks of gain, but were 41.50 cents below a year ago, and an inverted penny above the blocks, first inversion since June 24. There were 9 sales of block last week at the CME and 8 of barrel.
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

If you have these pork or beef products, there’s a recall so throw them out

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

No tilling, no chemicals in S.African farmer's revolution

It's spring in South Africa, and Danie Bester's tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm. Freshly-turned earth stretches for miles on other farms as his neighbours prepare their fields. "I'm still playing golf," said 37-year-old Bester. He might sound like Aesop's grasshopper, wasting away the spring days while the ants next door work.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Products#Dairy Milk#Cow Milk#Dairy Production#Dairy Farmers#Usda#Italian#American#Cme
GreenMatters

Kernza: The Perennial Grain With the Potential to Change Agriculture Forever

If you haven’t heard about Kernza, don’t feel too bad. This amazing grain was first developed by the scientists at The Land Institute in 2008. Since then, this scientific marvel has inspired many farmers and agricultural scientists to take a closer look into the development of similar perennial grains. What is Kernza, you may ask? Well, it isn’t just a fad food or a scientific anomaly, it’s a food product that has the potential to change agriculture forever.
AGRICULTURE
americastestkitchen.com

What Exactly Is Farmer's Cheese?

Farmer's cheese can be found in many supermarkets. What is it? How do you use it?. My grandfather, whose parents immigrated to Canada from a Polish shtetl, loved farmer’s cheese. It was always on the table at breakfast in his house, next to the cereal and grapefruit halves my grandparents also liked to eat.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy